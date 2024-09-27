Lapu shuts down BPO for alleged scams, violations

City authorities issued the cease and desist order on Thursday, Sept. 26, after receiving complaints from three of the firm’s employees, who reported the company’s fraudulent activities to the local government.

The employee claimed that the company lured authors into paying for packaging and preparation services for their books, promising to submit the works for publishing.

Once the payment was made, the scammers allegedly cut off communication or blocked the victims entirely.

CIDG Lapu-Lapu chief Richard John Macachor said the scam targeted individuals seeking assistance with book publishing, a service typically provided by legitimate literary agencies.

Victims would pay for the services, only to find themselves unable to contact the firm afterward, leaving them without the promised support and with their funds lost.

“The City received complaints that they were running a publishing scam, where once the victims invested, the company would cut off all communication,” Macachor said.

No permit

Further investigation revealed that the BPO firm had failed to renew its business permit for 2024.

Upon discovering this violation, authorities moved swiftly to shut down the company.

The City Government has a task force against illegal business operations, which was activated to address this case.

Chan said the operation against the firm was a necessary step to prevent further scams from being perpetrated on unsuspecting writers.

“We referred the case to the police for further investigation,” Chan said, noting that the cease and desist order was issued following the employee’s report.

By the next day, the City had closed down the firm’s offices in both Poblacion and Pusok, immediately halting their operations.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office is currently looking into how long the BPO firm has been operating without the necessary permits and how many individuals may have fallen victim to the scam.

Macachor emphasized that while the operation was successful in stopping the company temporarily, it would not be sustained unless criminal charges were filed in court.

“It was a successful operation in terms of stopping the firm temporarily and preempting further fraudulent activities. However, we cannot maintain this unless there are criminal complaints filed,” Macachor said.

‘Marketing scam’

Macachor said that while some scams are embedded within the offshore gaming industry, this particular operation seemed more like a marketing scam, targeting book authors.

The BPO firm reportedly began operating in November 2023, starting in Barangay Babag before moving to Poblacion and Pusok.

According to city regulations, businesses that transfer locations within the city are required to renew their permits and secure clearance from the barangay where they intend to operate.

The company, however, failed to comply with these requirements, leading to its closure.

The city task force found that between 40 and 60 employees worked at the firm’s two offices, all of whom were locals and former call center agents.

Despite the large number of staff, no foreign nationals were said to be involved in

the operations.

Macachor reiterated that the scam did not involve offshore gaming, cryptocurrency, or Chinese nationals, as has been the case in other high-profile scams linked to Pogo activities.

Instead, the scam was solely focused on defrauding authors.

SunStar Cebu was unable to reach the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) of Lapu-Lapu City for comment on the matter.

However, the BPLO has been involved in the investigation, confirming that the firm had been operating illegally due to its failure to renew its business permits.