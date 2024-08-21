Lapu starts deputizing tanods to manage traffic

TO ALLEVIATE traffic congestion and closely monitor violators in Lapu-Lapu City, the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) has deputized barangay tanods to help issue citation tickets and enforce traffic regulations.

At least five barangay tanods, all former traffic enforcers, have been deployed in Barangay Bankal earlier this month as deputized agents under the CTMS. They are now authorized to issue citation tickets to erring motorists, according to Mario Napule, head of the CTMS office.

“They were deputized this month, and I issued their identification cards and citation papers on Aug. 16,” Napule told SunStar Cebu on Aug. 21, 2024.

“What’s beneficial about this is that these deputized barangay tanods are familiar with their respective barangays, so they not only issue citation tickets to violators but can also help manage traffic effectively,” he added.

Napule said their initiative also addresses personnel shortage within the CTMS.

The traffic chief also said that the Association of Barangay Councils president Jasmine Marie Chan has proposed an ordinance requiring all barangays to have a deputized agent.

The deputized agents are chosen by their barangay captains, who select individuals with backgrounds in traffic management.

Napule said there are barangay captains have shown interest in having their barangay police officers deputized.

Some barangays, such as Gun-ob, Basak, Bankal, Pajac, Babag, and Pusok, have requested deputization from the mayor’s office, Napule said.

Gun-ob Barangay Captain Carl Weigel, in a separate interview, said he has sent a letter to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan requesting the deputization of his 20 barangay tanods.

Weigel added that these deputized agents will help mitigate traffic congestion, especially with ongoing projects in the area, and will improve enforcement against traffic violators.

According to Napule, the process for deputizing agents in each barangay requires sending a request letter to the Office of the City Mayor.

The CTMS will train and teach the deputized agents about traffic violations, rules and regulations, and how to deal with violators in a one-day seminar, after the mayor’s office approves a barangay’s request.

Napule said deputized agents are allowed to issue citation tickets only within their respective barangays. / DPC