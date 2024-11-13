Lapu to deploy 800 cops for fiesta, 2 other events

SECURITY preparations have been set by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) ahead of two major events, in addition to the 289th Feast Day of Nuestra Señora de Regla celebration which will happen next week.

LCPO spokesman Christian Torres told reporters on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2024, that police officers will be optimized during the upcoming big events that will coincide with the date of the Our Lady of the Rule festivities.

“We will maximize our personnel, we have about 800 personnel. No more work leaves and each personnel will be given 12 hours to rest before returning to duty,” said Torres in Cebuano.

Torres said that since the events are happening simultaneously, 50 augmented Revitalized Pulis sa Barangay (RPSB) officers are set to be deployed next week to provide manpower and security.

“We have an augmentation scheduled for Nov. 20-21 with RPSB 7, considering we also have another activity during that time,” said Torres.

He added that the augmentation is necessary to ensure that operations at police stations are not hampered and fixed points are not left unattended.

One of the events taking place simultaneously is the 11th meeting of the Asean Chief Justices and Asean Law Association that will be held at a private resort in Mactan island on Nov. 18-21.

Alongside the chief justices event, the 2024 Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and International Monetary Fund (BSP-IMF) Systemic Risk Dialogue will also take place on Nov. 18-20 at a separate venue.

Torres said the Asean event will require more personnel due to the gathering’s outdoor activities, while the BSP-IMF event is more contained. However, a few security personnel will still be deployed in the area to ensure safety, he added.

As part of the security measures, a bomb threat simulation exercise was held on Nov. 13, led by LCPO Acting City Director Dyan Agustin, in preparation for the chief justices’ event.

Meanwhile, the religious activities of the 289th Feast Day of Nuestra Señora de Regla next week will begin with a solemn procession on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

On the feast day, Thursday, Nov. 21, a pontifical mass will be celebrated at the Nuestra Señora De Regla - Parish National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City.

Since Nov. 5, LCPO has deployed police personnel to monitor the nightly activities of the 289th Feast Day of Nuestra Señora de Regla celebration, said Torres. / DPC