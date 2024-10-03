Lapu to intensify minor monitoring after assault incident

AUTHORITIES in Lapu-Lapu City will intensify monitoring of minors following an incident where five underage individuals assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Sitio Pag-utlan, Barangay Maribago in September.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office spokesman Lt. Col. Christian Torres, told SunStar Cebu in a phone call interview on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, that patrol officers will strengthen curfew for minors every night to prevent the same circumstances from occurring again.

“Although it (curfew) has been strictly enforced, we will double the efforts at the stations to continue implementing the curfew and coordinate with the barangays, especially in the interior portions,” said Torres in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Torres admitted that the visibility patrol cannot monitor every corner of the city. Therefore, authorities are coordinating with police stations assigned to each barangay to assist barangay tanods in their regular nightly patrols.

He added that at least one or two police officers will accompany the barangay tanods during the night curfew from 10 p.m to 4 a.m.

On Oct. 1, City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan shared a video on his official Facebook page that quickly went viral, showing a disturbing incident where a group of youngsters assaulted a girl from Barangay Pajo.

According to police reports, the five minors who struck the girl with punches and kicks on Sept. 25 are from Barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City and Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City.

The investigation revealed that the individuals involved are between the ages of 14-16 and are claimed to be members of a gang.

In a press statement, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) said that in the meantime, they are offering temporary shelter for minors at a local homecare facility.

Meanwhile, those who are not residents of Lapu-Lapu are being arranged for transfer to Mandaue City’s CSWDO.

The underage individuals, younger than 14 years old, will engage in a one-to-two-month intervention program, while those who are 14 years and older will take part in a six-month diversion program.

The 13-year-old victim will also participate in a community diversion program, while parents of all involved will be required to attend an educational seminar.

Torres emphasized the role parents and guardians play in the growth and development of these children.

He urged parents to strictly supervise their children at this age because they are often very curious, which can lead them to associate with certain groups.

Under Republic Act 7610 child abuse is punishable by the law once established that the minors have been unattended or neglected for at least six months, said Torres. / DPC