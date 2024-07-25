Lapu to open bids for low-income housing on Aug. 5

RESIDENTS who will be displaced by the coastal road project in Lapu-Lapu City will be prioritized for the city’s first socialized housing development in Barangay Calawisan.Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said in an interview on SunStar Cebu’s online news and commentary program, “Beyond the Headlines,” on Tuesday, July 23, that the city government will open the bidding for the construction of its socialized housing on Aug. 5, 2024.

“We will start to build two buildings which are five-storey (each). Hopefully, by the end of the month, we will award the (contract to) the winning bidder, and they will start (work) in the first week of September.

The project, funded by the city government, will be built on a two-hectare lot that has been donated for the purpose.

Chan said the housing project will prioritize underprivileged coastal families living in the areas of barangays Pajo and Mactan.

The mayor added that the housing project aims to protect informal settlers living in the seaside area from hazards such as crashing waves and electrocution from exposed wires.

He added that this initiative is like “hitting two birds with one stone,” as it not only places these individuals in a safer environment but also makes them permanent homeowners and contributes to the beautification of the city.

A two-hectare lot donated by Johndorf Ventures Corp. on April 4 will be used to build around 200 housing units, each with a floor area of 24 square meters.

The City Council approved a city-funded budget of P227 million on July 3 for the construction of the housing units.

Coastal road

Meanwhile, the coastal road project from barangays Pajo to Mactan, with an initial funding of P360 million, already secured an endorsement from the Protected Area Management Board (Pamb).

“We already have an endorsement from the Pamb; we just need to present it to the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) Secretary for approval,” said Chan.

Chan elaborated that the City has to acquire the clearances from the DENR as they “pass through protected areas.”

Once completed, the coastal road will feature commercial establishments and a boardwalk, among others, that will be a hub for recreational activities for the residents and tourists. / DPC