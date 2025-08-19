Lapu tourism workers undergo training ahead of 2026 ASEAN

FRONTLINE tourism workers in Lapu-Lapu City will undergo the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) training as part of preparations for the Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026, which the Philippines will host on Mactan Island.

Lapu-Lapu City Tourism head Garry Lao announced the initiative during the Kapihan sa Cebu forum, “Unlocking the Full Economic Potential in Cebu,” hosted by Domantay Consulting on Aug. 13, 2025. He said the training underscores the city’s efforts to strengthen service quality and visitor experiences ahead of the high-profile regional gathering.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, April 19, Lao said his office received confirmations from 62 tourism frontliners mostly “payong boys,” from the Liberty Shrine and street canvassers from Marigondon.

The FBSE is a flagship program of the Department of Tourism that promotes a service culture anchored on Filipino values — maka-Diyos, makatao, makakalikasan, at makabansa. It equips participants with customer service skills, communication techniques, and the mindset needed to meet global hospitality standards while showcasing Filipino warmth.

The one-day seminar, set for Aug. 20, will bring together both formal and informal tourism workers, including “payong boys,” street canvassers, boat operators, dive and tour operators, and city tourism staff. Lao stressed that including informal workers is vital, as they play a significant role in shaping first impressions of visitors in the city’s busy tourism zones.

The ATF, which gathers tourism ministers, officials, and private stakeholders from 10 ASEAN member states and dialogue partners, will be held on Jan. 25–30, 2026 at the Mactan Expo in Lapu-Lapu City. The event is expected to draw hundreds of delegates and boost Cebu’s standing as a leading destination in Southeast Asia.

Beyond enhancing service skills, the FBSE program also aims to instill pride of place, foster community involvement in tourism development, and promote professionalism across all levels of the tourism workforce.

“Raising service quality is key to sustaining competitiveness and meeting the expectations of today’s international travelers,” Lao said.

Tourism is among the strongest economic drivers of Lapu-Lapu City, which is home to world-class resorts, dive sites, and heritage attractions.

In the same forum, Melanie Ng, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry area vice president for Visayas, said Cebu’s hosting of ATF offers an opportunity to showcase not just its destinations but also the warmth of its people.

She urged businesses, local governments, and communities to work together to ensure that Cebu presents its brand of hospitality at its best. / KOC