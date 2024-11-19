Lapu traffic management implements road closures, rerouting for fiesta activities

TEMPORARY road closures and rerouting are set by the Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) office ahead of the 289th Feast Day of Nuestra Señora de Regla festivities.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued an executive order (EO) on Nov. 15, 2024, suspending classes and work on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in observance of the annual fiesta activities.

CTMS officer-in-charge Mario Napule, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 19, said selected roads surrounding Virgen dela Regla National Shrine in Barangay Poblacion will be temporarily closed from Nov. 20-21 for motorists.

“The road closure time will start at 4 a.m. to 12 midnight from Nov. 20-21, Wednesday and Thursday. It will be lifted after Nov. 21,” said Napule in Cebuano.

The following are roads that will be closed:

• Mantawe Rd. and the stretch of Lopez Jaena St. up to the corner of R. dela Serna St.

• The whole stretch of Ompad St. and Mangubat St.

• S. Osmena St. from the corner of GY dela Serna St. up to Lopez Jaena St.

• BM Dimataga St. up to the corner of R. dela Serna St.

Motorists from Mactan Export Zone (MEZ 1), Barangay Pusok and Mandaue City heading to the public market and the barangays Calawisan and Babag, or the neighboring town of Cordova can go straight to G.Y. dela Serna St.

Those coming from Cordova and the barangays of Babag or Calawisan heading to MEZ 1 and the cities of Mandaue and Cebu can turn right at A. Tumulak St. towards Merjen, passing the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital or continuing straight via G.Y. dela Serna St. and P. Rodriguez St.

Meanwhile, motorists from the said barangays going to the public market or church can go straight past the Barangay Canjulao intersection and can turn left at R. dela Serna St.

Solemn foot procession

For the solemn procession route on Wednesday, Nov. 20 the temporary road closure will start from 4 p.m. onwards.

The roads that will be closed by the solemn procession route include:

• G.Y dela Serna St. from the corner of S. Osmena St. up to the corner of Mantawe Rd.

• BM Dimataga St. and G.Y dela Serna St.

• Mantawe Rd. and Lopez Jaena St. from the corner of Punta Rizal St. up to the corner of P. Rodriguez St.

• The whole stretch of Ompad St., R. dela Serna St., BM Dimataga St. and Mangubat St.

S. Osmena St. from the corner of Lopez Jaena and G.Y dela Serna St.

All motorists coming from Cordova and the barangays of Babag and Calawisan can take A. Tumulak St. pass by the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, turn right in S. Osmena St., go straight towards a gasoline station, turn right to MVP Avenue.

Motorists coming from MEZ 1 and Mandaue City heading to Cordova can take MVP Avenue, turn right in S. Osmena St., turn right onto A. Tumulak St., turn left in Carajay Timpolok Rd. or proceed straight towards the barangay Canjulao traffic light or intersection.

Napule advised motorists to take an alternative route and follow the traffic signs installed.

He added that three designated parking slots are available in the P. Rodriguez St. area that could cater to 100 up to 500 vehicles.

Around 150 field inspectors and CTMS personnel will also be deployed to manage traffic congestion and guide visitors.

“Individuals or residents who will bring their own vehicles are advised to observe proper parking to prevent violating penalties. Everyone is urged to use the designated parking areas for a peaceful and smooth traffic flow,” said Napule.

Meanwhile, in observance of the 289th Fiesta celebration, all levels in public schools will have no classes, while private schools will have the choice to suspend their classes.

Work for the City Government employees is also suspended.

The issuance of the EO is to minimize the possible inconvenience expected with the surge of devotees and visitors prioritizing the safety of residents, students and workers. / DPC