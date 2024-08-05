Lapu traffic violators urge to pay fines online

TRAFFIC violators in Lapu-Lapu City can now conveniently pay their fines online using GCash.

The City Traffic Management System (CTMS) deployed last July 2024 a total of 30 personnel in the field with GCash designated quick response (QR) codes to scan the traffic fines, said Roderick Daño, CTMS field inspector, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, Aug. 5.

“We only deployed 30 selected enforcers, with shifting schedules, in areas that have a lot of violators because we also need to prioritize the traffic management in the City,” he said.

Earlier this year, on March 21, the City Government, through the initiative of the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), announced the city’s partnership with GCash to develop a system enabling traffic violators to pay for their traffic violations through the wallet app.

Daño, however, said they noticed that even after the program’s implementation, there are still traffic violators who personally visit the CTMS or the CTO to pay their penalties.

He noted that some might not yet have adapted to the modernization of the platform, but he urged all for-hire and private drivers to install the app for convenient and hassle-free payment methods.

He added that most traffic violators do not have GCash accounts or online cash balances.

“It is not 100 percent guaranteed (that) drivers pay through GCash. Well, some drivers can pay via GCash, but the majority usually don’t have an account or do not have any online cash,” said Daño.

SunStar Cebu tried to get data on traffic violators who settled their traffic violations via GCash from the CTO, but the office said it is still in the process of verifying the records as of press time.

Process

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced on his official Facebook page posted on Aug. 1 that paying traffic fines through GCash can be done in three simple steps through the digital wallet app.

First, users should launch the GCash app and select “Pay Bills” from the options.

Next, tap “Government” in the Pay Bills category and choose “Lapu-Lapu City Traffic” from the list.

Lastly, violators must provide personal information including their name, plate number, location of apprehension, name of the apprehending officer, and email address.

The QR Code will be directly monitored and processed by the CTO.

Madardo Neri, a habal-habal rider in Lapu-Lapu City, said the development will provide convenience to traffic violators.

“I am okay with it because violators do not have to queue at the City Hall to pay anymore. However, I would like to emphasize that there should be no pressure to pay immediately. If violators could pay, it’s fine. But what about those who do not have money in GCash?,” said Neri in Cebuano.

Reguns (not his real name), a tricycle driver, shared that he personally does not use the app. However, he agrees with the city’s development.

“I seldomly use the app. The initiative is fine as long as the e-wallet has cash in it,” said Reguns. / DPC