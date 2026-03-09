Lara Jean is back: Lana Condor returning in Netflix’s ‘XO, Kitty’

Actress Lana Condor is set to return as Lara Jean Covey in the teen drama “XO, Kitty.”

The character was first introduced in the film series “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” where Lara Jean became the central figure of the romantic storyline. Her appearance in the spin-off series expands the connection between the original films and the newer show centered on her younger sister, Kitty.

“XO, Kitty,” which streams on Netflix, follows Kitty Song Covey as she navigates school and relationships while studying abroad in Seoul.

Condor’s return as Lara Jean marks a continuation of the character’s presence within the franchise, linking the storylines of the films and the television adaptation. / AYP S