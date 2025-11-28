Lara Quigaman proud of Myrna Esguerra's performance in Miss International '25

FORMER beauty queen Lara Quigaman congratulated Myrna Esguerra for representing the Philppines in the Miss International 2025.

Esguerra finished as 4th runner-up at the coronation night which was held on November 27, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

"Fourth runner up on a stage that recognizes purpose, grace, and true character is an achievement in itself. Your beauty, strength and story shone through- the whole Philippines celebrates you today! We love you," Quigaman said.