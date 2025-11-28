Cebu

Lara Quigaman proud of Myrna Esguerra's performance in Miss International '25

(From left) Miss International 2005 Lara Quigaman, Miss International 2025 4th runner-up Myrna Esguerra
FORMER beauty queen Lara Quigaman congratulated Myrna Esguerra for representing the Philppines in the Miss International 2025.

Esguerra finished as 4th runner-up at the coronation night which was held on November 27, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

"Fourth runner up on a stage that recognizes purpose, grace, and true character is an achievement in itself. Your beauty, strength and story shone through- the whole Philippines celebrates you today! We love you," Quigaman said.

Catalina Duque of Colombia took home the Miss International 2025 crown.

(SunStar Cebu)

