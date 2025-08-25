‘Larsian’ renovation plans near ready

THE Provincial Capitol is planning to renovate the Sugbo Sentro food park to restore its former glory as Larsian.

Paolo Uy, the governor’s chief of staff, said the plans and recommendations are now being prepared and will be presented to the Economic Enterprise Council (EEC) for approval.

He said the main issues include poor drainage, dilapidated restrooms and outdated facilities.

Uy said the first priority is fixing the drainage system, especially with the rainy season and the risk of flooding. The work will be done in phases to avoid disrupting vendors.

“The planning takes time because we want to do it properly. One of the big things to fix there is the drainage,” said Uy.

“We really need to fix the drainage system there, so what we will do is we will do it phase by phase so that the vendors won’t have to close down,” Uy added.

To save money, the Capitol will partner with the private sector to manage the renovation.

“We’re trying to find a way that the budget to be spent will not come from the Capitol. Since it’s under the Economic Enterprise Council, one of our proposals is to revive it, so maybe private sectors can come in and do the works themselves. We’ll just guide the designs and its cultural relevance,” Uy said.

The plan also includes adding a parking space for guests and tourists. After reviewing all the details, the plan will be presented to the EEC, which includes the governor, vice governor, the private sector and members of the Provincial Board.