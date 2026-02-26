Larsson blocks Brown’s music from playlists

Swedish singer Zara Larsson spoke about her music listening habits during the Feb. 24 episode of “Cheap Shots,” a video series by Cosmopolitan.

When asked to name an artist who would never appear on her playlist, the “Lush Life” performer said she has blocked several musicians on Spotify, describing them as individuals with histories of abusive behavior.

As an example, Larsson said listeners would not find music by Chris Brown on her playlists.

Her remarks reflect a personal approach to curating music consumption, underscoring how some artists align their listening habits with their values. / AYP