Larumbe family welcomes Tan’s arrest, says victory still ‘too soon’

THE family of Jeslar Uriel Larumbe, a 23-year-old hit-and-run victim, found solace in the arrest of Aaron Karl Tan but believes it is still “too soon” to claim victory.”

Tan, the suspect in the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of former Cesafi player Larumbe, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024. He will face a murder case following the establishment of probable cause by the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

In an official statement released on Monday night, Larumbe’s family expressed gratitude to the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation and the Cebu City officials for Tan’s arrest.

“Today, we are comforted by the thought that, indeed, the wheels of justice are turning. Even as it is too soon to claim victory, there is yet a long road ahead that we are about to trek, we are grateful for all the members of the community who have helped us pray that this moment would arrive and who shared of themselves, their resources, insights and expertise to help us get to this milestone,” reads a portion of the statement.

The family also said it will continue leaning on the support of the authority as the case unfolds.

The family emphasized their ongoing grief and anticipation for justice for Larumbe, whom they described as a “loving son, responsible brother and diligent student and dedicated athlete.”

“Considering how much he still could have enjoyed in this lifetime, shared with his loved ones and contributed to society, he did not at all deserve to die,” the family said.

Larumbe was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) near the Redemptorist Church on Queens Road in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City on Feb. 4.

Meanwhile, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin commended the Cebu City police for their successful apprehension of Tan.

Aberin said despite worries that the suspect would flee, the Cebu City Police Office investigators built a strong case and did not give in to the pressure of the public, the reason why the filing of the case was delayed.

“Buot pasabot nga ang atong prosecutors’ office nakakita og igong basehan. The standard karon gitawag naman og reasonable certainty of conviction, so naabot na sa ebidensya nga gi submit sa atong kapulisan,” Pelare said.

(It means that our prosecutor’s office has found sufficient grounds. The police have already submitted the evidence since the current standard is known as reasonable certainty of conviction).

Before sending Tan to the Cebu City Jail, the Abellana police station is supposed to give the arrest warrant back to the court that issued it.

Tan initially denied the allegations against him but after seeing CCTV footage of a gray SUV with license number YKK 161 with its siren and blinkers on, he then acknowledged that the vehicle was his, but said he was not the one driving it.

He was also positively recognized by some witnesses as the one who hit and killed Larumbe. / WBS, AYB, KST