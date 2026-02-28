Laspona faces Labajo in Bohol showdown

UNDEFEATED rising boxer Richard Laspona will take on Cebuano fighter John Rey Labajo in the main event of “Engkwentro sa Carmen Uno – Kinumo Kuntra Droga” on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The eight-round fight will be held at the Carmen Gymnasium in Carmen, Bohol.

Laspona is one of the promising young fighters in the area. Last year, he won three fights in a row. His biggest victory came when he defeated former world title challenger Robert Paradero by unanimous decision (when all judges agree on the winner). He also stopped Arvin John Sampaga in the fifth round and beat Justine Degamo by decision.

Laspona has a perfect record of 10 wins and no losses, with six of those wins coming by knockout.

Labajo, meanwhile, is hoping to bounce back after losing his last fight to Claire Villarosa. He also suffered a fourth-round knockout loss to Angelus Pilapil last year. Labajo currently holds a record of four wins, four losses and two draws, with four knockouts.

Other Fights on the Card

Another exciting bout features undefeated Adam Datu (6-0, 4 KOs), Laspona’s teammate from PMI Bohol Boxing Gym. He will face experienced fighter Mark Glen Antaran (7-15-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-round match.

Fans can also look forward to several undercard fights:

- Orlando Vitor (1-1-1) vs. Rigie Impes

- Zairus Esito (1-0) vs. John Paul Oyong (0-3)

- Ruel Compuesto (2-0) vs. Jofel Barcoma (2-1)

- Kevin Sumalinog (6-0) vs. Cerwin Genosas (2-6). / EKA