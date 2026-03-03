Laspona knocks out Labajo in Round 2

RICHARD Laspona kept his perfect record after scoring a second-round knockout against Cebuano boxer John Rey Labajo last Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the Carmen Municipal Gymnasium in Carmen, Bohol.

Laspona delivered a powerful left hook to Labajo’s body that forced him down to one knee. Although Labajo managed to stand up before the referee finished counting, Laspona quickly attacked again. He landed two more strong left hooks to the body, sending Labajo back to the canvas.

This time, Labajo could not get up in time. The referee stopped the fight at the 2:26 mark of the second round.

With the win, Laspona improved his record to 11 wins and no losses, with seven of those victories coming by knockout. Labajo’s record dropped to four wins, five losses and two draws.

In another exciting match, Datu Adam, Laspona’s teammate at the PMI Bohol Boxing Gym, also won by knockout. Adam stopped veteran fighter Mark Glen Antaran in the second round. Adam now has a 7-0 record with five knockouts.

Other fights on the undercard also ended in strong performances.

* Ruel Compuesto stopped Jofel Barcoma in the second round.

* Reggie Empis defeated Orlando Vitor by unanimous decision, meaning all three judges scored the fight in his favor.

* Kevin Sumalinog knocked out Cerwin Genosas in the first round.

* Zairus Esito stopped John Paul Oyong in two rounds. / EKA