Cebu

Laspona, Labajo square off in ‘Engkwentro sa Carmen’

Laspona, Labajo square off in ‘Engkwentro sa Carmen’
SunStar Boxing
Published on

UNBEATEN prospect Richard Laspona faces Cebuano John Rey Labajo in an eight-rounder in the main event of “Engkwentro sa Carmen Uno-Kinumo Kuntra Droga” on March 1, 2026, at the Carmen Gymnasium in Carmen, Bohol.

Laspona has been making a name for himself in the local boxing scene as one of the future stars of the sport.

Laspona had a breakout year in 2025 with three wins, including a unanimous decision victory over former world title challenger Robert Paradero in what was the biggest fight of his young career.

Laspona is coming off a fifth-round stoppage of Arvin John Sampaga.

Meanwhile, Labajo is eager to bounce back after going winless in 2025. He started last year with a fourth-round knockout loss to Angelus Pilapil, settled to a majority draw with Claire Villarosa and then lost to Villarosa by a second round knockout in their rematch.

Laspona, who fights out of the PMI Bohol Boxing Gym in Tagbilaran City, is 10-0 with six knockouts, while Labajo is 4-4-2 with four knockouts.

Laspona’s teammate, Adam Datu (6-0, 4 KOs), is also seeing action in the same show against Mark Glen Antaran (7-15-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Also in the undercard, Orlando Vitor (1-1-1, 1 KO) clashes with Rigie Impes, Zairus Esito (1-0) takes on John Paul Oyong (0-3) and Ruel Compuesto (2-0, 1 KO) trades leathers with Jofel Barcoma (2-1, 2 KOs). / EKA

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph