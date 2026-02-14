Laspona, Labajo square off in ‘Engkwentro sa Carmen’

UNBEATEN prospect Richard Laspona faces Cebuano John Rey Labajo in an eight-rounder in the main event of “Engkwentro sa Carmen Uno-Kinumo Kuntra Droga” on March 1, 2026, at the Carmen Gymnasium in Carmen, Bohol.

Laspona has been making a name for himself in the local boxing scene as one of the future stars of the sport.

Laspona had a breakout year in 2025 with three wins, including a unanimous decision victory over former world title challenger Robert Paradero in what was the biggest fight of his young career.

Laspona is coming off a fifth-round stoppage of Arvin John Sampaga.

Meanwhile, Labajo is eager to bounce back after going winless in 2025. He started last year with a fourth-round knockout loss to Angelus Pilapil, settled to a majority draw with Claire Villarosa and then lost to Villarosa by a second round knockout in their rematch.

Laspona, who fights out of the PMI Bohol Boxing Gym in Tagbilaran City, is 10-0 with six knockouts, while Labajo is 4-4-2 with four knockouts.

Laspona’s teammate, Adam Datu (6-0, 4 KOs), is also seeing action in the same show against Mark Glen Antaran (7-15-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Also in the undercard, Orlando Vitor (1-1-1, 1 KO) clashes with Rigie Impes, Zairus Esito (1-0) takes on John Paul Oyong (0-3) and Ruel Compuesto (2-0, 1 KO) trades leathers with Jofel Barcoma (2-1, 2 KOs). / EKA