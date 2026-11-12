Laspona slated to fight Indian for Asia crown

RICHARD Laspona will headline PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ final show of the year, “Kumong Bol-anon XXVII,” when he takes on Indian fighter Pradish Anbuchezhian for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia flyweight title on Dec. 19, 2026, in Bohol.

Laspona is raring to bounce back after suffering his first career defeat in his latest outing. He lost to unbeaten prospect AJ Paciones by unanimous decision last May 24 in a competitive World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title bout in Parañaque City.

The 24-year-old Laspona won his first 11 fights before losing to Paciones, who is currently highly rated in three of the four major world boxing sanctioning bodies.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Anbuchezhian won his last two fights. He stopped fellow Indian Sudar Mughil in four rounds and Japanese fighter Toshihiko Era in three in their rematch.

Anbuchezhian’s career losses came against Era, Russian Adam Alviev, and fellow Indian Laldingliana.

Laspona has an impressive 11-1 record with seven knockouts, while Anbuchezhian totes a win-loss-draw slate of 10-3-1 with six knockouts. / EKA