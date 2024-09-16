Lassiter sets new 3-point record

MANILA – Marcio Lassiter’s quest for Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) history became San Miguel Beermen’s fuel for a record-setting blowout win.

The Beermen banked on Lassiter’s early barrage that broke the league’s all-time three-point record to deal a 49-point beating to Barangay Ginebra, 131-82, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday night, September 15, 2024.

Lassiter’s three straight long toms that moved him past Jimmy Alapag for number one in the league’s all-time three-point list sparked SMB’s early breakaway from Ginebra.

The Beermen wasted no time in giving the six-foot-three gunner the ball, and right on their very first attempt, Lassiter hit a right-wing three for his 1,249th career trey.

Lassiter then converted a right corner three to tie Alapag’s record of 1,250, and right after he secured a rebound in the next play, Lassiter took matters into his own hands and dribbled his way into an area between the top of the key and the left wing for his stop-and-pop trey that reset PBA history.

Lassiter’s record-setting 1,251st career three-pointer came at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter. By the first timeout, he was already 4-of-5 from 22 feet out, bringing his total threes made to 1,252.

“Coach Jorge [Gallent] gave me the confidence every night to come out and showcase my talents — and he’d drawn great plays for me — and also my teammates. I definitely couldn’t do this without my teammates from the past and right now,” Lassiter said after the win.

Inspired by his record-breaking performance, SMB raced to a 37-13 lead against Ginebra at the end of the first quarter and never looked back from there.

The Beermen eventually opened the 49-point lead just before the final buzzer, the biggest winning margin ever by the PBA’s only remaining active pioneer member.

June Mar Fajardo led the way with 24 points, 17 rebounds, one assist, and one steal for SMB, which is now on top of Group B with a 6-2 record.

CJ Perez put up 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting and two rebounds, while Lassiter eventually finished 6-of-8 on threes for 18 points alongside three rebounds and three assists.

RJ Abarrientos chalked up 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Justin Brownlee had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists for Ginebra, which fell to third place at 5-3 after suffering its worst defeat ever, which is also the worst loss ever by a team coached by Tim Cone.

Earlier in the night, the Phoenix Fuel Masters survived Blackwater Bossing’s fourth-quarter comeback bid to finally score a win in the ongoing Governors’ Cup, 119-114.

RR Garcia racked up 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting as he took charge for the Fuel Masters in the fourth quarter to keep them in control amid the Bossing’s runs.

“Ginampanan ko lang [‘yung role ko] (I just did my role),” said Garcia, who was a great complement for Brandone Francis.

Francis led Phoenix, which snapped a seven-game losing streak to start the conference, with 23 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and one steal.

The team must now win its remaining two games to steal a quarterfinal spot.

George King scored 32 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block for Blackwater, which dropped to 3-5.

Sedrick Barefield added 30 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while James Kwekuteye made 20 points and six rebounds. / PNA