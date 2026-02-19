Lassy surprised by suitor

COMEDIAN Lassy was caught off guard when her non-showbiz suitor, Ken, surprised her during an interview with close friend Chad Kinis on his YouTube channel on Feb. 12, 2026.

Ken arrived carrying a bouquet of roses, which he handed to Lassy. Before his entrance, the It’s Showtime co-host had already admitted that she was developing feelings for him.

“Ken, thank you for your patience. Hahaha! Asawa?!” Lassy joked. “Thank you, Ken. You’re such a good person. Thank you for making me happy. When I struggle, you’re the one who helps me.”

Ken responded, “My love for you is real. I’m willing to do everything for you. That’s why I made the effort to be here — because I want to see you.”

When asked why she hasn’t officially said yes, Lassy explained, “Paunti-unti lang. I don’t want to rush things. I came from a relationship that was rushed.”

Ken replied, “I can wait for you no matter how long it takes.” / TRC