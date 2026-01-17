Last missing person in Binaliw trash slide found

RESCUERS recovered the body of the last missing person in the Binaliw landfill trash slide early Sunday morning, January 18, 2026, bringing the death toll to 36, according to Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak.
The body was found at 5:41 a.m. in Quadrant A and has yet to be identified.
Around 14 victims who were earlier rescued have been discharged from hospitals, while four others remain confined for treatment.
Search and retrieval operations lasted for more than a week following the landslide on January 8. (EHP)