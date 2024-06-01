Last round of voting for nat’l polls starts

NEW DELHI — Indians began voting Saturday, June 1, 2024, in the last round of a six-week-long national election that is a referendum on Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade in power.

The election is considered one of the most consequential in India’s history. If Modi wins, he’ll be only the second Indian leader to retain power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister.

The seventh round of voting in 57 constituencies across seven states and one union territory will complete polling for all 543 seats in the powerful lower house of parliament. Nearly 970 million voters — more than 10 percent of the world’s population — were eligible to elect a new parliament for five years. More than 8,300 candidates ran for the office.

Most polls show Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party leading over the broad opposition alliance that’s challenging them, led by the Congress party. The votes will be counted Tuesday, June 4, with results expected by the end of the day.

Modi’s campaign, vying for a third-straight term, began on a platform of economic progress. He has promised to uplift the poor and turn India into a developed nation by 2047. But the campaign has turned increasingly shrill in recent weeks as he escalated polarizing rhetoric in back-to-back incendiary speeches that targeted the country’s Muslim minority, who make up 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people.

After ending campaigning on Thursday, May 30, Modi went to meditate at a memorial site honoring a famous Hindu saint who is believed to have attained enlightenment there.

When the election kicked off in April, Modi and his BJP were widely expected to clinch another term. / AP