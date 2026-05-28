Last splash: Tips to enjoy an end-of-summer trip to Bantayan

Summer is a year-round affair in sunny Bantayan Island, making it one of the most-sought after vacation paradise for Cebuanos. With the last traces of summer just around the corner, it is the perfect time to plan a last splash in Bantayan.

Located at the northern part of Cebu province, the island is home to extravagant beaches and radiant, sunny coastlines that are reminiscent of other popular tourist spots in the country like Boracay Island and Siargao.

Here are some tips to get around Bantayan to ensure you get the most out of your end-of-summer holiday:

Bring your scooter (or rent one)

Although it is not necessarily a requirement to enjoy your whole Bantayan getaway, having your own means of transportation saves you the hassle of hailing trikes along the way. Some would argue the fare gets pricey depending on your escapades on the island, so it is imperative for you to go from place to place on your own. There are a lot of renting spots for scooters and motorcycles on the island, priced at P300 to P500 a day.

Do not skip the local food

Like any other travel, it’s best if you explore the local food scene. Bantayan Island is widely recognized for its fresh seafood and dried fish offerings, particularly pusit (dried squid) and “labtingaw,” which is lightly brined and dried for only a few hours, unlike the more popular varieties of dried fish that undergo heavier salting. The island is known for its dried fish, scallops, squid and other affordable seafood dishes served in local restaurants and eateries. Trying local delicacies and supporting small businesses also adds to the charm of the whole experience.

Bring enough cash

While some establishments already accept digital payments, many smaller stores, eateries and transportation services still operate on a cash-only basis. It is best to withdraw enough money before heading to the island or as soon as you arrive in town to avoid inconvenience. ATMs are available, but they can sometimes run out of cash during peak travel dates.

Start your day early

The best thing about Bantayan is that you get a free-for-all on water activities and otherwise. It is important you start your day early so you can check out and experience several key locations that make the island worth visiting like: Baigad Lagoon, Ogtong Cave, Kota Beach, The Ruins, Sta. Fe Beach Club and the Virgin Island.

Respect the island

As tourism continues to grow in Bantayan, visitors are encouraged to practice responsible travel. Dispose of trash properly, avoid leaving waste on the beach and support eco-friendly establishments whenever possible. A little mindfulness goes a long way in preserving the beauty of the island for future travelers.

Summer escapades in Bantayan remain the perfect destination for one last summer splash before the season officially comes to a close. Chasing sunsets and basking in the briny salt air will mark the perfect end to the scorching season, reminding travelers that a much-needed beach trip could revitalize them not just in body, but in spirit as well.