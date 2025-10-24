Late PH President’s kin slams ‘Quezon,’ studio says film details ‘easily verifiable’

But as the film made its way across theaters nationwide in its second week, it sparked a heated talkback session in Makati on Oct. 23, when discussions about “Quezon” turned from artistic interpretation to questions of legacy. Enrique “Ricky” Quezon Avanceña, the grandson of the late president, openly confronted the filmmakers, challenging their approach to the story.

“The question is: Was it a political satire?” Avanceña asked during the forum.

Director Jerrold Tarog stood by his creative decisions, saying the interpretation should ultimately rest with the audience. “We will leave that to the audience to decide — if it’s something they want to process,” he said.

Cebu press conference

At the Cebu press conference, SunStar Lifestyle posed a question: “Some say this film could either redeem or revise Quezon’s legacy for younger audiences. How did you react to that? Did you feel a responsibility to present a certain truth?”

TBA Studios president and chief operating officer Daphne O. Chiu-Soon explained that while the film included some dramatization, its foundation was entirely factual.

“Everything we show in the movie comes from historical sources. So when people ask, ‘Did that really happen?’—we can point them to the reference. We didn’t include anything that wasn’t true. I think Benjamin Alves (who played young Quezon) and Jericho Rosales would agree that most of it came from Quezon’s own autobiography,” said Chiu-Soon, adding that the question was best answered by Tarog, who was not present during the Cebu press event. She added that the film’s conclusion to the Bayaniverse trilogy was not done for the sake of creative license but to bring closure to its historical narrative.

Chiu-Soon also shared that the entire production team immersed themselves in research throughout filming.

“We all became students again,” she admitted. “Jerrold wrote the script and went through several drafts, but when we finally read the shooting script, all of us — the key staff, including the cinematographer, production designer, costume designer, line producer, and production and location managers — started reading history books. Even our PR and marketing teams did.”

Tarog went through approximately 50 books for the script, while “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” co-writer Rody Vera shared his own readings with him for reference. To ensure historical accuracy, the production also worked closely with historians who were present on set to provide guidance and context throughout filming.

Facts ‘verifiable’

TBA Studios later clarified in another statement that while the film contains minor fictionalized elements for storytelling purposes, the facts remain verifiable.

“While the film includes fictional elements for thematic purposes, the facts and details are easily verifiable through public records, online research or library resources. To support further learning, we’ve released a Study Guide and Companion Book listing all references used in the film’s research,” the studio said.

Despite the film’s careful research, Avanceña confronted Tarog and lead actor Jericho Rosales, saying it had “turned the lives of people who dedicated themselves to the country into a joke” and “opened a Pandora’s box” surrounding his grandfather’s legacy.

“You don’t know what you’ve done. You did this because you wanted to make money. You wanted fame. You desecrated the memory of a family who gave their lives… Shame on you.”

“Quezon,” starring Rosales in the title role, chronicles the life of Quezon — his rise to power, his 1935 election victory, and his political clashes with figures such as American Governor-General Leonard Wood and Cebuano statesman Sergio Osmeña.

For all the noise surrounding it, the filmmakers remain steadfast in their goal: to start a national conversation about truth, legacy, and how we view our past.

“We encourage everyone to watch the movie so they can form their own opinions and join the ongoing conversation about the film, our history, and how it continues to resonate today. We hope that #QUEZON continues to inspire meaningful dialogue, reflection and a deeper appreciation of our nation’s past,” wrote the studio in its official statement. S