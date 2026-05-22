Late release of aid sparks concerns in Leyte

A RUSHED submission period and limited dissemination of information left several eligible college students in Barangay Western, Hilongos, Leyte unaware of a P20,000 educational cash assistance program, raising concerns over how local governments communicate public aid programs.

The program was intended for indigent college students expected to graduate in 2027, with only five beneficiaries allotted per barangay. However, several residents said they learned about the assistance only after local officials had already submitted the list of beneficiaries to the Liga ng mga Barangay.

Fourth-year student Mark Lora said he learned about the assistance from a councilor in another barangay rather than from their barangay hall. By the time he attempted to apply, the list of beneficiaries had already been finalized.

“I learned about it from a councilor from another barangay who told me to inquire at our barangay hall if there were still slots,” Lora said. He added that several students, including those studying in Cebu City, only learned about the program after the deadline had passed.

Parents also expressed frustration over the late dissemination of information. Helen Cabug-os, whose child is expected to graduate in 2027, said the aid could have helped cover internship and transportation expenses.

“I was not aware of the cash assistance. I only learned about it late,” Cabug-os said.

Barangay Western Secretary Lilibeth Consul said barangay officials themselves received limited information and were instructed only to submit five names of qualified students. Officials coordinated with Barangay Health Workers through group chats to identify indigent students expected to graduate in 2027.

Consul admitted that the barangay did not immediately issue a public announcement because officials feared residents might react negatively after learning that only five slots were available.

“We only coordinated with the BHWs because some residents might become unreasonable once they learned there were only limited slots,” she said.

A Barangay Health Worker also described the pressure caused by the short submission period, saying they were instructed to submit names before noon on April 29, 2026. Information from the Liga ng mga Barangay showed that the program was announced during a provincial meeting in Tacloban City on April 28, leaving local officials with less than 24 hours to comply.

In a radio interview, Undersecretary Georgina Hernandez-Yang of the Office of the Executive Secretary, said half of the P200,000 allocation per barangay came from the social civic funds of the Office of the President. She said half of the amount was intended for educational assistance, while the remainder would fund barangay equipment and services.

The educational assistance program aligns with Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which prioritizes financial aid for students from low-income households.

Residents said the reliance on informal digital channels and the absence of public postings may have unintentionally excluded vulnerable students who lacked access to online information networks. The incident has prompted calls for improved communication strategies, including the use of public bulletin boards, closer coordination with schools and longer application periods for future assistance programs. (Gabriel Masan / Junior Journo)