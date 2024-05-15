Late run lifts Boysen over Landlite

Boysen pulled away in the fourth period to take down Landlite, 66-52, in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 6th Corporate Cup on May 5 at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

Boysen’s victory was a team effort, with Chester Hinagdanan leading the charge with 17 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Kurt Damandaman also made a significant contribution with 13 markers and six boards.

Miggy Aparri continued his fine showing in this tournament with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block, while Mike Judilla finished with 10 points to help Boysen rise to 5-2.

Meanwhile, Modern Windows also improved to 5-2 after narrowly defeating Davies Paints, 59-57. Justin Aspacio had 26 points to lead the way for Modern Windows, while Francis Cabigas had 17 points and nine boards.

Lightstrong also moved to 2-5 after defeating Buildrite, 63-55. Fritz Indab dominated with 13 points and 12 rebounds and got help from Dexter Moreno and Joren Balucan, who scored 10 markers each. / JNP