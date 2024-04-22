Late run lifts Rudy’s over Emmanuelites in UP Cebu League

THE ARQ-Tatay Rudy’s staged a spectacular comeback in the fourth period to upend the Emmanuelites, 66-56, in the University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 3 on April 20, 2024, at the Sacred Heart Center in Cebu City.

ARQ-Tatay Rudy’s trailed by 10, 48-38, heading to the final canto, but fought back in the fourth with a massive 28-8 salvo to nab its second win in as many contests.

Donald Guia continued his stellar showing in this competition, tallying 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, and four blocks for ARQ-Tatay Rudy’s. Gilbeys Cabrera had 12 points, three assists, and two steals, while Ryan Miro added nine markers, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

In other games, the U.P. Legends vanquished the reigning champions Duggies in overtime, 106-100. Veteran wingman Junie Alejandro scored a whopping 40 points, going a perfect 20-for-20 from the charity stripe. Ricardo dela Rosa added 29 points and seven boards, while Jan Sahilan had 16 markers and 10 dimes.

The Lethals also authored a 56-43 win over the Angkol Breakers, as Erik Perpetua and Paul Sanchez had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Payter Maroons defeated Dosmil, 102-91. / JNP