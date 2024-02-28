Late surge changes ARQ’s arc in Magic 8

The ARQ Builders marched to the Elite 8 stage of the Metro Cebu Basketball League Season 9 with a hard-earned 84-76 win over the Strato Builders on Feb. 25, 2024, at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Ahead by as much as 14, 34-20, ARQ suddenly found itself trailing in the second half and was behind 69-65 entering the last five minutes of the game. Fortunately for ARQ, its offense came alive in crunchtime, uncorking a huge 19-7 run to secure the victory.

George Sumalinog led ARQ with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while JP Dugenio added 14 markers.

In other Sweet 16 matches, Maxprint routed JSM Customs, 93-70. Hearvy Bolo had 22 points for Maxprint, while Mico Tabay had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nino Obeso also came up with 12 points and eight boards.

Baluarte Civmech also advanced to the next stage with a 66-64 win over Matia’s Foodhaus. Godfrey Sabanal had 13 points and 12 rebounds, while JR Cavalida had 12 markers.

JPT clobbered the Sir Knights, 144-98. JPT got the scoring party started early, leading 40-22 after the first to set the tone for the one-sided affair. Zaionyl Rosano had 33 points to help give JPT a ticket to the Elite 8.

CAT 8Traders also moved on to the next round with a 107-98 win over Jade & Jay Construction. John Velasco led the winning side’s balanced attack with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Oninz Trading walloped JP Colleciones, 105-74, thanks to the 19 points of Raymond Tapanan and the 18 of JVee Antipuesto.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions Artera Builders routed the Ballerhood Cebu, 131-108. Arnold Quilaton had 23 points in the lopsided win.

Finally, the Sherilin Gremlinz crushed the Deon Motors, 120-76. Rex Tuazon scored 27 points to pace Sherilin to the easy victory.

The Elite 8 will be on March 3 at the House of Rapha Sports and Recreational Center. / JNP