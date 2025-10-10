Latest complaint vs. ex-guv based on ‘incomplete facts’

THE lawyer of former Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia has called the latest complaint filed against her before the Office of the Ombudsman as “incomplete facts, misplaced assumptions, and hollow conclusions.”

In a statement sent to the media, Rory Jon Sepulveda said the complaint, filed by a certain Aileen Donal, presented a “selective version of events that disregards the broader context and the legal and administrative realities surrounding the matter.”

Garcia was earlier directed by the Office of the Ombudsman to respond within 10 days to Donal’s complaint on grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority, and violations of government procurement laws. The directive was dated Sept. 25, 2025.

Donal’s complaint pertains to the 2013 bulk water supply contract between the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and Cebu Manila Water Development (CMWD), a joint venture involving the Cebu Provincial Government.

In 2023, CMWD issued a notice to terminate the contract, citing “unabated expenses” from unforeseen events and an “inflexible pricing formula” as reasons.

Donal, in a report from Cebu-based news outlet The Freeman, alleged the termination was due to pressure from Garcia who criticized the contract as disadvantageous to the province.

The complaint claims Garcia used her position to influence the CMWD even though the contract did not meet legal grounds for termination under the Civil Code and procurement rules.

However, Sepulveda said Garcia acted within her authority, discretion and official prerogatives.

“Respondent (Garcia) was always guided by her duty to safeguard and advance the best interests of the Province,” said Sepulveda.

“We are confident that, once the full facts and circumstances are fairly and objectively evaluated, it will be evident that no wrongdoing or abuse of authority was committed,” Sepulveda added. / JJL