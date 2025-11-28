Laufey adds classic cover to holiday collection

GRAMMY-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist and composer Laufey has released the latest addition to her holiday collection with her take on the classic “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

Laufey’s music has become closely tied to the season. A Very Laufey Holiday began in 2021 with “Love to Keep Me Warm” with Dodie, followed by “The Christmas Waltz” in 2022, “Christmas Dreaming” in 2023 and “Santa Baby” last year, which came with a music video featuring Bill Murray. She also recorded an original, “Christmas Magic,” exclusively for Amazon Music; the song is now part of the A Very Laufey Holiday collection.

Her latest album, A Matter of Time, debuted in August to widespread critical acclaim, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Jazz Albums chart. The record further refines her sound — rooted in classical and jazz influences but unbound by strict rules.

Laufey co-produced the album with Spencer Stewart, who worked on her first two records, and Aaron Dessner, known for his work with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. Feeling “sonically unrestrained,” Laufey explores new themes and shares more vulnerable sides of herself throughout the album. / PR