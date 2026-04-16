Cebu

Laufey releases ‘Madwoman’ video featuring all-Eurasian cast

Laufey releases ‘Madwoman’ video featuring all-Eurasian cast
(Laufey/Instagram)
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SINGER Laufey has released her music video for “Madwoman,” featuring trending celebrities Alysa Liu, Megan Skiemdiel, Lola Tung, and Hudson Williams.

The video blends choreography and an unexpected plot twist to create a glamorous yet eerie storyline.

Laufey noted that the video was intentionally cast with Eurasian talents as representation.

Following her recent Coachella performance, the video supports the deluxe release of her album “A Matter of Time: The Final Hour.” (Tasha Anton, UP Cebu intern)

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