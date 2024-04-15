Laure wins weekly award

FORMER University of Santo Tomas star Eya Laure was named the Player of the Week for the period of April 9 to 13 in the 2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after leading the Chery Tiggo Crossovers past the Cignal HD Spikers in a crucial game last week.

The open spiker had 16 points—11 coming from attacks— two kill blocks, and three aces on top of 13 excellent receptions in Chery Tiggo’s 26-24, 25-20, 26-24 victory over Cignal last Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The 25-year-old shared that her team’s resiliency was crucial in getting the win over Cignal. Chery Tiggo trailed in every set before rallying down the stretch to get the victory.

“Malaking bagay talaga na nagtutulungan. Merong bibitaw, pero may hihila pabalik. Isang malaking bagay po ‘yun lalo na pag padulo na ‘yung game, yung set, na may nagre-remind samin sa labas kung ano yung mga dapat pa naming gawin, dapat pa naming resolbahin para ‘di na nangyayari,” Laure said.

“May mga malalaking factor kasi na kung titingnan minsan maliit lang. Hindi bababa yung morale mo na okay magkamali ako, pero meron pa rin naman akong kakampi na nagtitiwala sakin and of course yung mga coaches din so isang malaking bagay din ‘yun.” / PR