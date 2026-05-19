Laurente, Aguan set for battle

FORMER amateur standout Criztian Pitt Laurente will return to action after a long layoff, taking on Jing Aguan in Sanman Promotions’ “Sanman 101” card on June 13, 2026, at the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel in General Santos City.

The 26-year-old Laurente has not fought in nearly a year. He last stepped into the ring on Aug. 31, 2025, when he defeated Hebi Marapu by unanimous decision to grab the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight title in General Santos City.

Laurente had a successful amateur career, highlighted by a bronze medal finish in the 2018 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships.

Laurente turned pro in 2019 and has remained unbeaten since.

On the other hand, the 32-year-old Aguan is also returning from a hiatus of nearly a year.

Aguan is coming off a second-round stoppage loss to Mikito Nakano in Japan on Aug. 2, 2025. His two other losses came against Japanese fighter Hyoga Miyata and Fernando Tagpuno Jr.

Laurente has a perfect win-loss slate of 15-0 with nine knockouts, while Aguan owns a 7-3 record with five knockouts.

Also seeing action in “Sanman 101”, the 101st event staged by Sanman Promotions, are Chinese warriors Yesihati Yeerken (10-8-2, 4 KOs) and Yeerzhati Baihazhati (4-2-1, 1 KO), Gabriel Tapales (9-2, 6 KOs), and David Santisima (6-1, 5 KOs). / EKA