Laurente forces opponent to quit in 4th round

FORMER amateur standout Criztian Pitt Laurente once again proved that he’s one of the country’s best prospects after an impressive victory on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in the main event of Sanman 101 at the Kristen Resort and Hotel in General Santos City.

Laurente kept his unbeaten record with a fourth-round stoppage of Jing Aguan as the 26-year-old Laurente used his jab and quick movement effectively against an aggressive Aguan.

In the fourth round, Laurente landed some vicious punches to the body of Aguan and also connected with solid left straight punches to the head.

At the break after the fourth round, Aguan had enough and refused to continue.

Laurente remained undefeated with an impressive win-loss slate of 16-0 with 10 knockouts, while Aguan dropped to 7-4 with five knockouts.

Meanwhile, Chinese Yeerzhati Baihazhati (5-2-1, 2 KOs) scored a third-round technical knockout of veteran Arnold Garde (13-18-6, 6 KOs) to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) South flyweight belt in the main supporting bout.

In the undercard, Daniel Santisima (7-1, 6 KOs) ended Alven Vergara’s (8-6-1, 6 KOs) night with a third round stoppage, Chinese Yesihati Yeerken (11-8-2, 5 KOs) demolished John Lawrence Ordonio (10-12-1, 5 KOs) in the second round, journeyman Renan Portes (15-21, 7 KOs) scored a huge upset against previously-unbeaten Daniel Cabudoy (4-1, 4 KOs) with a unanimous decision win, Asihati Quibieye (3-0, 1 KO) outclassed Alvin Lagumbay (14-14-1, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision, Gabriel Tapales (10-2, 7 KOs) knocked out Dexter Alimento (13-15, 9 KOs) in the second round, Justine Oinal (5-0-2, 3 KOs) defeated Nelson Bernabe (2-1) by unanimous decision, and Arjeam Montecalvo (1-0, 1 KO) scored a third round stoppage of Bobby Cherreguene (0-1). / EKA