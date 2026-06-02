Laurente out to protect clean slate in Gen San

UNDEFEATED former amateur standout Criztian Pitt Laurente is looking at bigger fights after his upcoming ring return on June 13, 2026.

“It’s good to be back in the ring again and be active again. After this we are ready for bigger fights abroad,” said the 26-year-old Laurente.

Laurente is slated to face Jing Aguan in the main event of Sanman 101 at the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel Inn in General Santos City.

“We have bigger fights lined up for Laurente later this year. He needs to be impressive in this fight,” said Sanman Promotions CEO JC Manangquil.

Laurente, a bronze medalist in the 2018 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships, is coming off a layoff that’s close to a year. His last outing was on Aug. 31, 2025, in which he defeated Hebi Marapu by unanimous decision to claim the International Boxing Federation Pan Pacific lightweight belt.

Aguan, on the other hand, dropped three of his last five fights. He was knocked out by Mikito Nakano in the second round of his last fight.

Laurente has a perfect win-loss record of 15-0 with nine knockouts, while Aguan is 7-3 with five knockouts.

In the main supporting bout, Chinese Yeerzhati Baihazhati locks horns with Filipino veteran Arnold Garde for the World Boxing Association Asia South flyweight strap.

Yeerzhati is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Thai Wachirawit Sanpakorn last year, while Garde lost his last fight via a fifth-round stoppage against former world title challenger Giemel Magramo.

Baihazhati is 4-2-1 with a knockout, while Garde is 13-17-6 with six knockouts.

Also seeing action in the event are Chinese Yesihati Yeerken, Gabriel Tapales and David Santisima. / EKA