Laurente stakes unbeaten record

FORMER amateur standout Criztian Pitt Laurente will be back in the ring on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in a six-round bout against 18-year-old Thai prospect Bechalung Tanbu at the UH-FCC in Pattaya, Thailand.

The 26-year-old Laurente, nicknamed “The Golden Boy,” is on a promising run in the pro ranks after an impressive campaign amateur career that included competing in the Olympic qualifiers.

Laurente turned pro in 2019 and has since dominated the local scene. He has scored several notable wins in the Philippines, beating veterans Ernesto Saulong, Ernie Sanchez, and Alvin Lagumbay.

His biggest win as a pro came last year when he scored a lopsided unanimous decision victory against Indonesian Hebi Marapu to claim the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific lightweight title in General Santos City.

Laurente is coming off a fourth-round stoppage of Jing Aguan last June 13, 2026, in General Santos City.

Laurente is currently rated No. 15 by the IBF.

Tanbu, meanwhile, started slow in his pro career. He lost his first two pro bouts to Li Zhongda and Tu Jianyu, both by stoppage.

Since then, Tanbu has won six of his next seven fights.

He is coming off a second-round technical knockout win against Rittikiat Kedsopa late last year in Thailand.

Laurente owns an impressive slate of 16-0 with 10 knockouts, while Tanbu has a win-loss-draw record of 6-2-1 with three knockouts. / EKA