UNBEATEN former amateur standout Criztian Pitt Laurente will fight in Australia in a 10-round bout against Australian Nathaniel May on Dec. 16, 2026, at Fortitude Music Hall in Queensland.

Laurente will see action in just his second fight of the year. In his last outing on June 13, 2026, he stopped fellow Filipino Jing Aguan in the fourth round in General Santos City.

This will be Laurente’s second international fight as a professional. His first overseas bout was in 2023 in South Korea, where he outclassed Mongolian newcomer Munkhdalai Batochir by unanimous decision.

The 26-year-old Laurente is no stranger to international competition. During his amateur days, he represented the Philippines numerous times and competed on the world stage.

Laurente’s biggest win as a professional came last year when he captured the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan-Pacific lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Hebi Marapu in General Santos City.

Laurente is currently ranked No. 11 by the IBF in the lightweight division.

On the other hand, the 31-year-old May is a veteran boxer who has held several regional titles under the IBF and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

May has defeated several Filipino fighters in his 14-year career, including Ciso Morales and Randy Braga.

However, May has been inactive for two years and eight months. He last fought on March 20, 2024, scoring a fourth-round stoppage of Lui Magaiva.

Laurente has an unbeaten record of 16-0 with 10 knockouts, while May carries a 23-4 slate with 14 knockouts.

Also seeing action on the same card is Australian-based Filipino boxer Jesse Dayuno.

Dayuno (4-1, 1 KO) will take on Tyler Blizzard (10-2, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout. / EKA