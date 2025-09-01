Laurente wins IBF belt

FORMER amateur standout Criztian Pitt Laurente showcased his star potential and bagged his first regional title with a unanimous decision win over Indonesian Hebi Marapu in the main event of Sanman Promotions’ “Double Trouble” Sunday night, Aug. 31, 2025, at the Phela Grande Convention Center in Gen. Santos City.

The 25-year-old Laurente was slick and displayed impeccable footwork along with his technical prowess and quick hand speed.

Laurente connected with a counter right hook that wobbled Marapu in the sixth round.

Though Marapu struggled to connect throughout the bout, he had his moment in the ninth round, where he caught Laurente with a solid overhand right that forced the former Philippine National Team member onto the back foot.

After 10 rounds of action, all three judges saw Laurente dominating the bout with scores of 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91.

With the win, Laurente claimed the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific lightweight title and improved his unbeaten record to 15-0 with nine knockouts. Marapu fell to 19-3-1 with 14 knockouts.

In the co-main event, former interim World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight king Reymart Gaballo defeated Pawan Kumar Arya via third-round technical knockout.

Gaballo’s vicious body shots wore Arya down, forcing him to lower his guard. Gaballo capitalized on it and landed a left hook that wobbled Arya in the waning moments of the third.

Arya declined to continue after suffering an apparent right hand injury.

Gaballo improved to 30-2 with 25 knockouts, while Arya fell to 7-3 with five knockouts.

Undercard results: Sem Jopet Enano (8-1, 4 KOs) stopped Reycar Auxilio (7-7-1, 6 KOs), Esneth Domingo (22-3, 14 KOs) TKOd Ariston Aton (9-16-1, 5 KOs);

Jerald Into (13-1, 10 KOs) defeated Alvin Lagumbay (14-11-1, 12 KOs), Gabriel Santisima (8-1-1, 6 KOs) d. Ramel Antaran (6-32-3), Claire Villarosa (4-0-1, 2 KOs) drew with John Rey Labajo (4-3-2, 4 KOs);

Jeric Orbita (1-0, 1 KO) d. Junrey Cuyos (0-2), Chinese Yesihati Yeerken (9-7-2, 4 KOs) KOd Marbon Bodiongan (15-13-2, 11 KOs), Nicole Aban (3-1, 1 KO) stopped Jomari Pagulong (2-3);

Aldren Leparto (1-0) d. Bonz Quia (0-1), Cholo Alvarez (4-0, 2 KO) stopped Marjhun Tabamo (10-27-4, 2 KOs), Michael Bantayan (4-0, 3 KOs) d. Raffy Chavit (3-2-2, 2 KOs), and Jimboy Boc (1-0) d. Jared Leya (0-7). / EKA