Lav Diaz in focus at Melbourne museum

AWARD-WINNING Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz is the focus of a film exhibition at a leading visual arts museum in Melbourne, Australia.

Running until May 23, 2026, the program presents a curated selection of Diaz’s works that highlight his signature slow cinema style, known for its extended running times and deep engagement with political and social issues.

The screenings are hosted by the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI), a national museum dedicated to film, television, digital media, video games and visual art.

According to Reece Goodwin, ACMI’s senior programmer and film and TV curator, the institution has long aimed to include Diaz’s films in its program, noting the lack of opportunities to see his work in commercial cinemas due to their length.

He added that despite Melbourne’s sizable Filipino community, Filipino films are rarely screened locally, and the program hopes to help address this gap by giving audiences more chances to hear Tagalog on the big screen. (NPG)