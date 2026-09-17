Lav Diaz wins at Venice Film Festival

Filipino director Lav Diaz was honored at the 83rd Venice Film Festival for his film “Makikiraan Po,” with the English title “Let Us Through, Dear Ancestors.”

“Makikiraan Po” received the Premio Brian, or Brian Award, from the international film festival, which began on Sept. 2, 2026, and concluded on Sept. 12.

The married couple Lovi Poe and Montgomery Blencowe were among the producers of “Makikiraan Po,” which stars Ronnie Lazaro, Christian Bables, Bart Guingona, Yul Servo and Rafa Siguion Reyna.

Aside from being an award-winning director, 67-year-old Lav Diaz has also showcased his acting talent in the Filipino series “Call My Manager!,” starring Judy Ann Santos and currently streaming on HBO Max. / TRC S