Law firm denies receiving P100M for CCMC

THE law office of dismissed mayor Michael Rama’s son denied receiving the P100 million donation from private donors for the completion of Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Mikel Rama of Rama Baena Tan Ang (RBTA) Law Office clarified that the law office has never received any money for the CCMC project. Their involvement, he said, was to facilitate the legal procedure as attorney-in-fact on the trust agreement on behalf of the trustor or donor.

Mikel and RBTA issued a statement after Cebu Updates, a Facebook page formerly owned by the Cebu City Public Information Office during the time of then-mayor Edgardo Labella, posted about the P100 million donation being received by RBTA.

The group also called on the Cebu City Council, the Commission on Audit (COA) and the Office of the Ombudsman to look into the transaction. It alleged that the P100 million was a “missing donation” and questioned why the donation was not directly transferred to the City Treasurer’s Office.

Mikel clarified that RBTA only represents the donor and ensures that the funds, through the “trust agreement,” are donated to the donee, which is the Cebu Medical Society (CMS).

“Contrary to the claims, a trust agreement is not a donation deed but a legal safeguard. It ensures that the funds are used appropriately, solely for the improvement of CCMC, and with full transparency. The agreement was put in place at the donor’s request to protect the funds and prevent mismanagement,” said RBTA.

“We urge the public to be cautious when encountering such misleading information, particularly when it involves complex legal matters. Misinformation not only harms reputations but also undermines important community initiatives,” it added.

Mikel said the documents posted by Cebu Updates were a portion of the whole transaction in which he described them as “Preliminary Requirements.”

This was part of their pro bono work to document and facilitate the writing of the trust agreement, ensuring that the CMS will be guided as to how to utilize the funding based on the specifications of the donors.

He explained that these donations were part of the donation drive of his father some two years ago, convincing private firms to donate for the completion of the CCMC.

He added that these private donors specifically instructed that their donations must not be downloaded directly to the Cebu City Government, fearing that this might be mismanaged or appropriated to other projects.

“If they donate it to the City Government, which involves deed of donation and cash donation, it will be transferred to the City’s coffers. However, the City Government will have a way of appropriating the funds to other projects.” said Mikel.

The private donors, however, did not donate cash funds directly to CMS, but rather “in-kind” where the CMS will facilitate the procurement of hospital equipment, construction materials and civil works for the CCMC’s last three floors.

He added that it was the donor’s decision to select Dakay Construction Inc. to lead the civil works of the hospital’s last three floors.

Mikel said that once the civil works have been completed and the equipment are delivered, that will be the time the deed of donation will be processed.

He added that there are still concerns on the specification of the end users, in which the CCMC will be the beneficiary of this equipment and civil works.

There must be a tripartite agreement between the private donors, CMS and the Cebu City Government, Mikel said, adding that there is an ongoing discussion of the agreement in the City Council.

Mikel explained that the tripartite agreement will guide both CMS and private donors on the specifications that CCMC and the City Government needed for the completion of the hospital.

Donation

Dr. Peter Mancao, CCMC medical director, earlier said the CMS received an amount of P205 million, which will fund the construction of the structure framework of the CCMC’s eighth to 10th floors.

However, these will not be disbursed until a trust fund agreement is reached between the CMS, the private donors and the Cebu City Government.

He said that private donations directly downloaded to the CMS will streamline transparency in the disbursement of funds.

In December 2023, dismissed mayor Rama announced that the completion of the CCMC’s eighth, ninth and 10th floors would be done through pledges from donors without disbursing public funds. He said he gathered at least P1 billion in pledges from private donors.

Close to a decade and four administrations have passed since Cebu City started the construction of the new CCMC and its completion remains uncertain. / EHP