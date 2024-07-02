Lawmaker leads groundbreaking on 2 projects in Cebu City south

Two infrastructure projects are set to be constructed in Cebu City South District following groundbreaking ceremonies in Barangays Quiot and Labangon on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Second District Rep. Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr. led the groundbreaking ceremonies for a school building in Quiot and a multi-purpose building in Labangon.

Both projects will benefit residents, especially the youth. In Quiot, a four-story, eight-classroom school building is set to be constructed at the Quiot Elementary School.

“This infrastructure initiative seeks to address the shortage of classrooms in Barangay Quiot and its neighboring barangays. In fact, Quiot barangay officials have long requested that a new school building be constructed since the student population has been growing,” Rama said.

“So we are thrilled that this project is now coming into fruition,” he added.

An official of the Department of Education (DepEd) said they are happy about the lawmaker’s project in Quiot.

“We are happy with the additional school building because we really lack classrooms, and we know that classrooms are an important facility in a school so that we can continue providing our learners with the best education they deserve,” said Nimfa Bongo, DepEd Cebu City Schools Division superintendent.

Quiot Barangay Captain Danny Teves also extended his gratitude to Rama and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Meanwhile, Labangon residents will soon benefit from the construction of a multi-purpose building in Sitio Stage.

The project, which aims to address the lack of sports facilities in the barangay, will offer a dedicated space for sports and recreational activities.

Rama said the construction of the multi-purpose gymnasium was made possible with the effort of barangay officials.

Labangon Barangay Captain Derrick Yap thanked Rama for helping secure the necessary budget for project.

Yap said the covered court can be used as an evacuation center, a covered area for barangay activities and a waiting area.

Present during the groundbreaking ceremonies were barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials. Also present were DPWH Cebu City District Engineering Office head Ramon Devanadera and DPWH Cebu City assistant chief Manolo Madronio.