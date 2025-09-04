Lawmaker pushes tourism masterplan to boost foreign arrivals, investor interest

SENATE Deputy Minority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri urged government economic managers to push for a national tourism masterplan, saying the sector could generate billions if key destinations receive focused investment.

At Tuesday’s Development Budget Coordination Committee briefing, Sept. 2, 2025, he asked Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and Economic Chief Arsenio Balisacan to recommend the plan to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, noting that “one million tourists spending $1,000 each is a billion dollars of potential income.”

Zubiri proposed concentrating funding on 10 destinations, such as Siargao, Camiguin and Coron, for infrastructure, energy, water and connectivity upgrades to attract major hospitality investors.

Recto and Balisacan agreed to elevate the proposal, with Recto adding that Marcos had already discussed tourism funding priorities with Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

Zubiri lamented that the Philippines drew only 5.9 million foreign visitors in 2024 versus Cambodia’s 6.7 million, citing costly flights, poor airports and unreliable power as key obstacles.

Recto said airport privatization will help but stressed wider upgrades in energy, water and internet are vital for sustainable tourism

growth. / KOC