Lawmaker seeks cybersecurity agency amid rising data breaches

A LAWMAKER has filed a bill seeking to establish a national cybersecurity agency as the government faces mounting data breaches and hacking incidents involving public and private institutions.

Senate Bill 2248, or the proposed National Cybersecurity and Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act, seeks to create the National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) to strengthen the country’s defenses against cyberattacks, protect personal information and curb online scams.

In a press statement, Sen. Bam Aquino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, said the proposed agency would serve as the country’s primary institution for developing and implementing a national cybersecurity strategy.

The NCSA would oversee cybersecurity policies and improve coordination among government agencies, private companies and international partners in preventing and responding to digital threats.

The measure also seeks to establish cybersecurity standards and provide training, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises, to help businesses protect their records and information systems against hacking.

Government agencies, government-owned and -controlled corporations and local government units would be required to adopt minimum cybersecurity and resilience measures to safeguard their information systems, networks and digital services.

Operators of critical information infrastructure would also be required to conduct regular cybersecurity risk assessments, submit audit reports, implement continuous monitoring systems and promptly report critical and high-risk cybersecurity incidents.

The bill further promotes cybersecurity research and development, including partnerships with academic institutions and international counterparts, to build local expertise and strengthen the country’s technological capabilities.

Aquino said protecting government and private sector digital infrastructure would help prevent personal data from being compromised and reduce online scams that often exploit stolen information.

The proposal comes amid a series of reported cyber incidents involving government agencies and private institutions.

Cybersecurity monitoring group Deep Web Konek on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, reported a wave of data breaches and exposures involving 23 major national government agencies, educational institutions and private entities.

The National Privacy Commission also confirmed that 10 government agencies had reported personal data breach incidents.

These include the Presidential Commission on Good Government, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Labor and Employment, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Trade and Industry and Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The mobile application of healthcare provider St. Luke’s Medical Center was also reportedly affected by a cybersecurity incident. / KOC