Lawmakers clash on Media Lounge proposal

A HEATED debate erupted in the Cebu City Council over a proposal to establish a Media Lounge inside City Hall. Councilor Sisinio Andales criticized what he called “party-line voting” after the measure narrowly passed.

Andales expressed concern about a “clear division of party line” in the council after the approval of a resolution requesting a Media Lounge at City Hall. The resolution, authored by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., seeks to provide accredited journalists a dedicated space to work, meet and access information for their coverage of City Hall affairs.

It passed on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, with seven councilors voting in favor, six against and one abstention. The measure was approved through a division of the house after Andales objected to what he called “special treatment” for the media.

“Why do we have to discriminate against other sectors in favor of the media? What is so special with the media?” Andales asked during the deliberation.

Alcover countered that media lounges are standard in many government institutions. He said the press plays a unique role in ensuring transparency and accountability.

“This is not discrimination. The media are a special sector tasked to get reports and information from the City,” he said.

Councilor Alvin Arcilla suggested that reporters could continue using the Public Information Office as their workspace. But Alcover maintained that a designated lounge would help journalists prepare their stories and strengthen coordination with City Hall.

Following the vote, Andales lamented how the majority bloc in the council frequently relies on their numbers to push through measures, even without fully addressing concerns raised during debates.

“I noticed that this is a clear division of party line. Just because they have the majority members, they would always ask for division of the house. It’s unfair,” he said.

He said even if his questions were not answered, the majority in the City Council could still move for a division of the house to push the resolution through.

“It seems now we are not in unity as a council,” Andales observed.

Despite the sharp exchanges, the resolution was approved and will be transmitted to Mayor Nestor Archival.

The timing of the measure coincides with Cebu Press Freedom Week, observed every September during the week of Sept. 21 — the day in 1972 when President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., father of the country’s current president, declared martial law.

Proponents said the Media Lounge would strengthen ties between the City Government and the press, while supporting journalists in their watchdog role. / CAV