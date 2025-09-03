Lawmakers commit funds for Mandaue hospital, city college

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano confirmed that senators and congressmen have pledged financial assistance for the city’s two major projects -- the Modern Mandaue City Hospital (MMCH) and Mandaue City College (MCC).

Ouano said that during his recent visit to Manila, Senator Raffy Tulfo committed P50 million for the MMCH.

“This is a very big help, of course. Any help from the National Government, we’re very grateful for that because our social services here will not be affected, like the purchase of medicines and others,” the mayor said.

He added that Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Representative Mark Villar also expressed their support, although no specific amounts have been pledged yet.

“I asked them where they would like to pledge, some for the Modern Mandaue City Hospital and some for Mandaue City College. Some are for the school, others are for the hospital,” Ouano said.

He also said that Representative Emmarie Dolores "Lolypop" Ouano-Dizon already committed P100 million for MCC and P130 million for the MMCH to help jumpstart the projects.

“And then there will be additional amounts also from the senators, so it will not be too much of a burden on Mandaue City and our services will not be too affected,” he said.

He said the City targets the first quarter next year for the projects’ implementation. (ABC)