Lawrence, Halili hint at possible reconciliation

SINGER Kris Lawrence did not dismiss the possibility of rekindling his relationship with Katrina Halili, the mother of his daughter Katie.

Kris and Katrina have recently been seen spending time together and even creating content for their social media accounts.

“There’s always a special spark when we’re making memories as a family,” Kris told Pep.ph.

“Katie’s magnetic personality is the real magic. As for what the future holds, I guess that’s the magic of life — we’re just enjoying every moment as it comes,” he added.

Netizens have expressed excitement over their renewed closeness, especially since both are currently single. As the saying goes, love can be sweeter the second time around. / TRC