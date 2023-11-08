Lawyer accuses Rama, MCWD chair of duplicity

THE issue surrounding the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairmanship has boiled down to legal semantics, prompting a lawyer to accuse Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III of “unfathomable duplicity.”

Amando Virgil Ligutan, the legal counsel of former MCWD board members Augustus Pe Jr., Ralph Sevilla and Cecilia Adlawan, held a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, where he publicly chastised the two men.

“I cannot stomach the duplicity of the person involved. Daluz said that the termination by (Edgardo) Labella of Pe, Adlawan and Sevilla was valid because he said Labella had the authority to terminate and now when it is his work that is at stake he is now singing a different tune. He is now saying that the mayor has no authority to do that,” said Ligutan.

“Si Mayor Rama while the case is pending, he also filed a manifestation in court through the City Legal Office, didto nisulti siya nga wa siya kauyon sa gibuhat ni (where he said he did not agree with the action of) Mayor Labella. He said that he is not adopting what Labella did... but when the Regional Trial Court (RTC) decision came, he also changed tune,” he added.

Ligutan said the current controversy only shows that politics has entered the water utility firm.

In a letter dated Oct. 7, and signed by Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) administrator Vicente Homer Revil and legal department manager Roberto San Andres, the government-owned and –controlled corporation said “local executives have no authority to remove the chairperson and members of the board of a water district.”

If that is the case, Ligutan said, then why were his clients removed?

Pe, Sevilla and Adlawan, whom the late mayor Edgardo Labella sacked in 2019, went to the Supreme Court (SC), and filed a 78-page “petition for review on certiorari” of the RTC ruling.

Vindication

Last June 30, RTC Judge Anacleto Debalucos dismissed the civil complaint filed in 2019 against Labella, LWUA acting chief Jeci Lapus, and four interim board members, citing lack of merit.

Ligutan said he is seeking vindication on behalf of his clients, who are fighting not for their old position, but for what the law should be.

“Now a question to my clients, do they really like the position? The answer is no. These are (clients) successful individuals in their own fields. They don’t like the position, but they are fighting for it by filing a petition in the SC (which is) not for them. It is because they know the law,” Ligutan said.

Hours after Ligutan ended his press conference, Daluz faced the media to issue a clarification.

According to him, it was LWUA that fired Pe, Sevilla and Adlawan, and not Labella.

He said that in September 2019, during the time of Labella, seven of the eight local government units (LGUs) in MCWD’s franchise areas were dissatisfied with the water utility firm’s service.

Even the Provincial Board expressed its discontent through resolutions, he said.

He said the firing of Pe, Sevilla and Adlawan was not perpetuated by a single LGU, but a collective decision among the LGUs in MCWD franchise areas.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Labella took action by firing several key figures in MCWD, including then chairman Joel Marie Yu, and board members Pe, Sevilla and Adlawan.

“Labella submitted it to LWUA for their consideration, pariha sa gihimo ni Mike (similar to what Mike did), but si Mike on his own lang siya (but Mike did it on his own). Siya ra jud ang niingon sa pag-terminate nako (It was he who said I was terminated from my post),” Daluz said.

He reiterated that the former members were dismissed with the recommendation of Labella that was supported by other LGUs.

“Ni-decide ang LWUA nga i-remove sila (LWUA decided to remove them), not because the mayor has the authority to remove, but it was the decision of the LWUA to remove. That’s why nikiha to sila Jun Pe sa (Jun Pe and company sued) LWUA,” Daluz said.

Daluz remains confident the issue will be resolved before the year ends.

His term doesn’t end until Dec. 31, 2024.

(See the timeline on MCWD’s leadership struggle on Page 4.)

Coalition

In a separate interview, acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the ongoing conflict between Rama and the MCWD has “partly” affected the Barug-Kusug-Panaghiusa coalition, of which he and Rama are members.

Garcia did not elaborate.

“If there is really a controversy, let the court decide,” he said.

Local political party Panaghiusa, led by Daluz, allied with Partido Barug (founded by Rama) and Kugi Uswag Sugbo or Kusug (led by Garcia) in the 2022 elections that installed the current Rama administration in Cebu City.

Daluz was the unified party’s campaign manager.