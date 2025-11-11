Lawyer sues Frasco, 7 mayors over trip abroad

A CEBU-BASED lawyer filed administrative and criminal complaints with the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas against Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent “Duke” Frasco and seven municipal mayors

The charge: Gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service for traveling abroad while typhoon Tino battered Cebu.

Why it matters: The complaint, filed Tuesday, Nov. 11, by lawyer Julito Añora Jr., seeks the officials’ dismissal from service, forfeiture of benefits and permanent disqualification from holding public office.

The complaint

Añora’s complaint accuses the officials of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, among others.

Respondents include: Liloan Mayor Aljew Fernando Frasco, Catmon Mayor Avis Ginoo-Monleon, San Francisco Mayor Alfredo Arquillano Jr., Tudela Mayor Greman Solante, Poro Mayor Edgar Rama, Pilar Mayor Manuel Santiago, and Compostela Mayor Felijur Quiño.

Añora stated the officials’ trip to Europe showed “sheer incompetence and dereliction of duty,” noting that the mayor of Borbon had canceled his own foreign travel due to the typhoon warnings.

He clarified that Gov. Pamela Baricuatro was not included, stating, “The act of approving is different from the act of withdrawing the travel authority.”

Añora said he filed the complaint on his own volition and is not connected to any political group.

The other side

Congressman Frasco called the complaint “founded on erroneous assumptions and misrepresentations of fact and law.”

Official mission: Frasco said his travel to London for the World Travel Market was an authorized official mission as part of the Philippine delegation, approved by the House speaker.

No public funds: He said that no government funds were used for the trip.

Immediate return: “I arrived in London on Nov. 4, and upon learning of the severe flooding... I immediately made arrangements to return the very next day,” Frasco said. He said he arrived in Cebu on Nov. 6 and “proceeded directly” to assist relief efforts.

Governor’s approval: Frasco noted the mayors’ travel authorities were granted by Baricuatro, who also had the power to cancel them.

Duties: “As a legislator, my constitutional duties encompass representation, lawmaking and oversight,” he said. “Yet in times of crisis, I always extend whatever support and assistance I can offer...”

National probe

Meanwhile, Governor Baricuatro has asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order a full and independent investigation into the massive flooding from typhoon Tino.

In a letter dated Friday, Nov. 7, Baricuatro urged the President to probe possible lapses and systemic failures in flood control systems, river easements, drainage networks and quarrying activities.

“What happened here must not be dismissed as mere fate or force of nature. It demands truth, accountability and action,” she said.

She called for immediate national support to strengthen environmental protection, disaster-prevention infrastructure and climate-resilience programs.

“Cebu will rise, as it always has. But this time, we must rise with clear answers, stronger systems and a renewed covenant of leadership centered on human life and dignity,” she said. / CDF