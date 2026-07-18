Lawyer urges UN chief to defend ICC from US

A CEBUANO lawyer accredited by the International Criminal Court (ICC) has appealed to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene over recent statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling for the dismantling of the ICC, arguing that the remarks insult, mock and undermine international criminal justice.

In a letter dated July 17, 2026, addressed to Guterres and furnished to the ICC, lawyer Rameses Victorius Gatchalian Villagonzalo urged the UN chief to remind and direct the United States, including President Donald Trump and Secretary Rubio, to withdraw what he described as “illegal and immoral” declarations seeking to abolish the Hague-based tribunal.

Villagonzalo identified himself as a Filipino member of the ICC’s List of Counsel and cited the court’s registry as of Feb. 24, 2025, noting that among accredited lawyers from non-member states were 93 Americans, one Chinese, no Russians and six Israelis.

He also pointed out that the Rome Statute currently has 125 State Parties.

Legal objections

The lawyer said his letter was prompted by Rubio’s recent declaration that the Trump administration intends to dismantle the ICC “brick by brick,” which he argued insults and undermines the international justice system.

According to Villagonzalo, the ICC was established to investigate, prosecute and try individuals accused of the gravest international crimes, including genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.

He argued that the court serves as a tribunal of last resort, stepping in only when national courts are unable or unwilling to prosecute such offenses.

“The ICC is operating as a court of last resort to end impunity and provide justice for victims when national courts fail or do not act,” Villagonzalo wrote.

Historical context

Although acknowledging that the United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, Villagonzalo maintained that Washington should not interfere with the operations of the international tribunal.

He further claimed that branding efforts to dismantle the court as “diplomatic efforts” was unethical and offensive to the principles of international law, adding that such actions could undermine the independence of international institutions.

To support his position, Villagonzalo cited historical events involving the United States, including the Samar Campaign and Bud Dajo Massacre in the Philippines, the Vietnam War, alleged human rights abuses at Guantanamo Bay after the Sept. 11 attacks, the 2003 invasion of Iraq and other incidents connected to the war on terror.

The lawyer also raised a series of questions directed at the international community, asking why the United States appeared opposed to the ICC, whether American leaders feared future accountability before the tribunal and how Washington would respond if ICC member states imposed sanctions against the US and its officials.

He warned that continued efforts to weaken the ICC could have broader implications for international relations and respect for sovereignty.

“Such an illegal and immoral campaign, if allowed to continue undisturbed, will create unintended consequences and sovereignty offenses that could adversely affect the relations of the international community of nations,” he said.

Villagonzalo concluded his letter by appealing to Guterres to use his office to caution the United States and encourage the withdrawal of statements advocating the dismantling of the ICC.

Territorial disputes

Villagonzalo’s letter came after the United States announced a broad diplomatic campaign aimed at weakening the ICC, with Washington urging its allies to reconsider their support for the Hague-based tribunal.

In separate remarks released Monday, July 13, US Rubio said the Trump administration intends to intensify sanctions against ICC officials and encourage other countries to reject what Washington considers the court’s authority over American personnel.

Rubio argued that the ICC poses a threat to US sovereignty and accused the tribunal of targeting American officials and service members carrying out their duties overseas.

The United States is not among the 125 countries that are parties to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC. Other non-member states include China, Russia and Israel.

Washington has long opposed the court’s jurisdiction over US nationals, particularly after the ICC opened an investigation into alleged crimes committed by American forces during the conflict in Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration also imposed sanctions on several ICC officials following the court’s issuance of an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Gaza conflict.

The US position has drawn mixed reactions from other countries. Japan, the ICC’s largest financial contributor, said it remains committed to supporting the court and the international rule of law, while the Philippine government said it respects the policy of the United States and declined to comment further.

The Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019 under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte after the ICC began examining allegations related to his anti-illegal drug campaign.

Despite the withdrawal, the tribunal retained jurisdiction over crimes allegedly committed while the country was still a member.

Duterte was arrested in March 2025 through an Interpol-assisted operation and transferred to the ICC’s detention facility in The Hague, where he remains in custody pending proceedings.

Former presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo welcomed Washington’s campaign against the ICC, reiterating his long-held criticism of the tribunal and describing it as an intrusion into Philippine sovereignty. / cav