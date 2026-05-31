Lawyers defend pro bono work after charges vs. Cernet 27 dismissed

LAWYERS representing 27 active and former members of a Visayas-based nongovernmental organization de fended their pro bono defense as a crucial shield against state abuse fol lowing the dismissal of terrorism fi nancing charges against the group. The Regional Trial Court Branch 74 dismissed on May 15, 2026, a terrorism financing case of the members of the Community Empowerment Resource Network (Cernet), ruling that the alleged acts did not constitute a crime un der the law at the time they were allegedly committed. During a solidarity gathering on Friday, May 29, Cernet honored its 10-member legal team. Defense attor ney Susan Echavez said public inter est litigation prioritized human rights over financial compensation, calling the dismissal a victory for the Philip pine judicial system. Her fellow defense lawyer, Ian Manticajon, added that the court found it “crystal clear” no crime was committed under the laws in effect in 2012. Cernet vice chairperson Nancy Estolloso, one of the respondents, called for a legislative review of an ti-money laundering and anti-ter rorism laws, arguing they are being weaponized against development workers. Estolloso said Cernet has filed ad ministrative, civil and criminal coun tercharges against state actors for malicious prosecution. Founded in 2001, Cernet is a Cebu-based net work of nine humanitarian and de velopment organizations operating across the Visayas. / CDF